Gallery 500 Celebrates Tommy Tune's Birthday With PALMISTRY, An Exhibition Of His Artwork

In conjunction with Tommy Tune's exciting and much anticipated return of TOMMY TUNE TONIGHT to the Purple Room in Palm Springs, CA on February 24 & 25, Tune also brings his talent for bringing colors and images to life to Gallery500. Opening on February 20, is PALM-ISTRY, Tunes masterful take on palm trees depicted with the vibrancy and use of acrylics.

