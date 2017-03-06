Ex-mayor of Palm Springs charged with...

Ex-mayor of Palm Springs charged with taking bribes surrenders at Riverside jail

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Meaney and Wessman had stakes in high-dollar development projects that required City Council approval, and the then-mayor became their point man for moving them to ratification, prosecutors allege. Pougnet disclosed that he was paid $200,000 in consulting fees through Union Abbey, but he failed to report other funds that investigators discovered through bank records and emails, according to a declaration in support of an arrest warrant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
oh no trump got tap wire Sun trumpneeds tap in... 1
well people trump has lied before Sat trump likes atten... 1
News Buddy Greco's Supper Club Closes (Sep '09) Mar 4 sneakerssalestore 6
trump lies Feb 22 STORM CHASER 5
News Authorities: Suspect wanted for car thefts arre... Feb 22 Well Well 2
Jay Leno and David Thornton are dying of Syph Feb 20 Truth 1
I'm gay too Feb 18 Kinkyboy 4
See all Palm Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Springs Forum Now

Palm Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Palm Springs, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,933 • Total comments across all topics: 279,368,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC