Ex-mayor of Palm Springs charged with taking bribes surrenders at Riverside jail
Meaney and Wessman had stakes in high-dollar development projects that required City Council approval, and the then-mayor became their point man for moving them to ratification, prosecutors allege. Pougnet disclosed that he was paid $200,000 in consulting fees through Union Abbey, but he failed to report other funds that investigators discovered through bank records and emails, according to a declaration in support of an arrest warrant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Palm Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|oh no trump got tap wire
|Sun
|trumpneeds tap in...
|1
|well people trump has lied before
|Sat
|trump likes atten...
|1
|Buddy Greco's Supper Club Closes (Sep '09)
|Mar 4
|sneakerssalestore
|6
|trump lies
|Feb 22
|STORM CHASER
|5
|Authorities: Suspect wanted for car thefts arre...
|Feb 22
|Well Well
|2
|Jay Leno and David Thornton are dying of Syph
|Feb 20
|Truth
|1
|I'm gay too
|Feb 18
|Kinkyboy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Palm Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC