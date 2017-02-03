Dezart Performs Brings the Touching Tale CHAPATTI to the Desert to Close Out Season
Dezart Performs brings to the stage CHAPATTI, a touching tale of the redemption found through friendship between human beings and the deep bond found in the companionship of our four-legged friends, for the final eight performances of its 2016-17 season, March 31 through April 9. Deftly written by Irish playwright Christian O'Reilly, CHAPATTI is an unlikely love story. This heartwarming comedy/drama, set in Dublin, Ireland, centers on two lonely animal-lovers for whom romance is but a distant memory.
