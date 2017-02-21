A Scavenger Hunt For Art Across the California Desert
Turn right on West Racquet Club Road, follow the road to the end to the guard house, further directions at the guard house." So reads directions to what may be the greatest scavenger hunt ever, especially for appreciators of contemporary art and extreme weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities: Suspect wanted for car thefts arre...
|15 hr
|SnottyGurl
|1
|Jay Leno and David Thornton are dying of Syph
|Mon
|Truth
|1
|trump lies
|Sun
|Pasquali
|3
|I'm gay too
|Feb 18
|Kinkyboy
|4
|Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07)
|Feb 18
|Lookin1234
|32
|Review: Coachella Valley Collection Service (Nov '14)
|Feb 14
|MRS NUNEZ
|4
|hope you having fun mr pres
|Feb 4
|grow up trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC