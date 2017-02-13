A Desert Treasure! The Palm Canyon Th...

A Desert Treasure! The Palm Canyon Theatre Celebrates 20 Years in Palm Springs

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

On Saturday, February 18, the Palm Canyon Theatre will celebrate its 20th anniversary. The event will include a preshow reception catered by El Mirasol, followed by a performance of Evita .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hope you having fun mr pres Feb 4 grow up trump 1
Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07) Feb 3 boiii78 30
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 30 Horacio 240
Complaint CATHEDRAL CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT (Jan '08) Jan '17 Aunt Deb 52
I'm gay too Jan '17 SeanDom 3
News Here's The Big Problem With Electric Cars Elon ... Jan '17 SnottyGurl 3
News Tesla puts car charging station in Fort MacLeod Jan '17 SnottyGurl 1
See all Palm Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Springs Forum Now

Palm Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Palm Springs, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,313 • Total comments across all topics: 278,833,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC