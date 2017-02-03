Palm Canyon Theatre Presents a Musica...

Palm Canyon Theatre Presents a Musical Comedy that Delights

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Desert Star Weekly

Considering the mood that half of the country is in right now, a respite from the political machinations is definitely in order. It's time for an evening of fun-filled entertainment that is sure to please anyone with a sense of humor and an appreciation for comedy along with silly and spectacular musical numbers, all executed with energy, style, and creativity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Desert Star Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hope you having fun mr pres Sat grow up trump 1
Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07) Fri boiii78 30
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 30 Horacio 240
Complaint CATHEDRAL CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT (Jan '08) Jan 10 Aunt Deb 52
I'm gay too Jan 8 SeanDom 3
News Here's The Big Problem With Electric Cars Elon ... Jan '17 SnottyGurl 3
News Tesla puts car charging station in Fort MacLeod Jan '17 SnottyGurl 1
See all Palm Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Springs Forum Now

Palm Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Palm Springs, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,820 • Total comments across all topics: 278,591,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC