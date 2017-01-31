Obama's arrive in Southern California after plane diverted to Riverside
Ex-president Barack Obama plane flies over Palm Springs International Airport and is diverted to March Air Reserve Base after bad weather prevented him from landing at Palm Springs International Airport in Palm Springs Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. FRANK BELLINO, THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE/SCNG Ex-president Barack Obama plane flies over Palm Springs International Airport and is diverted to March Air Reserve Base after bad weather prevented him from landing at Palm Springs International Airport in Palm Springs Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
