New hotels in Palm Springs offers rooms with a point of view
Retro Palm Springs swings to a Frank Sinatra soundtrack and lounges poolside beneath moonlit palms, a place where movie stars retreat to soak up sunshine while dodging paparazzi. Then there's the hip new Palm Springs of more recent years, where millennial meets midcentury modern, inspired by - but not slavishly indebted to - the swanky days of yore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Palm Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07)
|45 min
|boiii78
|30
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Horacio
|240
|Complaint CATHEDRAL CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT (Jan '08)
|Jan 10
|Aunt Deb
|52
|I'm gay too
|Jan 8
|SeanDom
|3
|Here's The Big Problem With Electric Cars Elon ...
|Jan '17
|SnottyGurl
|3
|Tesla puts car charging station in Fort MacLeod
|Jan '17
|SnottyGurl
|1
|CRIMESTOPPERS: Coachella Valley's Most Wanted (Jul '08)
|Jan '17
|Curios
|7
Find what you want!
Search Palm Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC