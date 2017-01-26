Floods sweep southern Calif. in second of three major storms
More than 20 people escaped injury Friday when a flood swept cabins and vehicles down a coastal canyon as the second in a trio of storms drenched California with heavy rain and brought more snow to the mountains. The troubles along the central coast came as a soaked Southern California was full of rain-related problems including stranded cars, toppled trees, homeless people needing rescue and an avalanche warning in one area.
