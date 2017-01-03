Elvis Birthday Bash: Tributes, Tours

Elvis Birthday Bash: Tributes, Tours

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

If you loaded up your 1960 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz convertible, the baby blue one with the sky-high fins, and you applied some extra Brylcreem to your pompadour and made sure the AM dial on your radio worked just fine, it would still take you over a day to drive from Palm Springs to Memphis, Tennessee. Surely it would be an important drive, if you treasure the legend of The King and all of the major music, and influences, he left the world to enjoy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here's The Big Problem With Electric Cars Elon ... 18 hr SnottyGurl 3
News Tesla puts car charging station in Fort MacLeod 18 hr SnottyGurl 1
News CRIMESTOPPERS: Coachella Valley's Most Wanted (Jul '08) Tue Curios 7
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Sun common sense 234
Horny 270lb guy looking for any age gay male Dec 27 SnottyGurl 3
BO Gov. Salt Shooters Thornton - Raymond Tortur... Dec 26 Duce 1
Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07) Dec 25 Supermom5 25
See all Palm Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Springs Forum Now

Palm Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Palm Springs, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,973 • Total comments across all topics: 277,598,800

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC