Zsa Zsa Gabor's house will cost you $1 million :0
A Palm Springs, Calif., home where Zsa Zsa Gabor - who passed away Sunday at age 99 - once lived has just hit the market. The owner of the midcentury-modern gem, asking $969,000, listed the 1,784-square-foot two-bedroom for sale on Dec. 8, just 10 days before the actress and socialite died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horny 270lb guy looking for any age gay male
|Fri
|Bob hodstgade
|2
|Toys R Us is located at 63320 Dillion Rd. North... (Mar '12)
|Dec 15
|Olga vasilakos
|2
|Lenos - Lettermans Micro Torture Hate for Jesus...
|Dec 15
|Dufus
|1
|Drugged Gay Howard Raymond Wifi Tortures CA
|Dec 12
|Dutch
|3
|Obama does not want you to check for ill Att. c...
|Dec 12
|Homer
|2
|Young couple have job offer in Rancho Mirage -
|Dec 11
|BST
|2
|Al Gore is cutting back
|Dec 7
|Paris Cowboy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palm Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC