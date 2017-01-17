The very best celebrity homes of 2016
The rare celebrity home that may be more famous than its owner, the Playboy Mansion sold in August for an astonishing $100 million-the second-most expensive sale in Los Angeles County history. Longtime owner Hugh Hefner won't be moving out just yet though; as part of the sale agreement, buyer Daren Metropoulos agreed to let the 90-year-old publisher of dirty pictures remain in the home as a tenant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Palm Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07)
|Mon
|Jstlookin
|28
|Complaint CATHEDRAL CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT (Jan '08)
|Jan 10
|Aunt Deb
|52
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 9
|forum DOA
|236
|I'm gay too
|Jan 8
|SeanDom
|3
|Here's The Big Problem With Electric Cars Elon ...
|Jan 3
|SnottyGurl
|3
|Tesla puts car charging station in Fort MacLeod
|Jan 3
|SnottyGurl
|1
|CRIMESTOPPERS: Coachella Valley's Most Wanted (Jul '08)
|Jan 3
|Curios
|7
Find what you want!
Search Palm Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC