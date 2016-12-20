The 11 most most popular home and gar...

The 11 most most popular home and garden stories of 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Los Angeles Times

It's that time of the year when we come to reminisce over some of the Saturday section's most popular Home photo galleries and stories. Over the course of 2016, Saturday section readers toured Craftsman-style homes, modern restorations, total makeovers, lofts - and even a trailer park home like no other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Horny 270lb guy looking for any age gay male Fri Bob hodstgade 2
Toys R Us is located at 63320 Dillion Rd. North... (Mar '12) Dec 15 Olga vasilakos 2
Lenos - Lettermans Micro Torture Hate for Jesus... Dec 15 Dufus 1
Drugged Gay Howard Raymond Wifi Tortures CA Dec 12 Dutch 3
Obama does not want you to check for ill Att. c... Dec 12 Homer 2
Young couple have job offer in Rancho Mirage - Dec 11 BST 2
Al Gore is cutting back Dec 7 Paris Cowboy 3
See all Palm Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Springs Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Riverside County was issued at December 24 at 9:57PM PST

Palm Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Palm Springs, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,275 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,501

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC