Tamara Ivanova Joins Palius + OE1 4Kelley CPAs; Annika Jensen Promoted; Kassandra Camacho Marks 1...
Palius + OE1 4Kelley CPAs Inc. , a Santa Barbara-based business-only CPA firm, is pleased to announce the addition of business tax accountant Tamara Ivanova to its growing team. In addition, Annika Jensen recently has been elevated to the position of tax supervisor, and accountant Kassandra Camacho recently celebrated her one-year anniversary with the firm.
