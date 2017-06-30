Trump visits his Virginia golf club for July 4th
President Trump is spending part of his Fourth of July holiday at his golf club in Virginia, making it his 36th day at a golf course as president. It's also his 50th visit to a Trump-owned venue in 165 days.
