Trump-Putin in first showdown at fractious G20 summit

The highly anticipated meeting between the two world leaders comes with a raft of crucial issues on the table, from North Korea to Syria Riot police use water cannons during the 'Welcome to Hell' rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 6, 2017. HAMBURG, Germany - US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin were to meet Friday for the first time in a highly awaited encounter at a G20 summit marred by divisive issues, a rift between America and its Western allies over climate change, and violent protests.

