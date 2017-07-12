Trump-Putin in first showdown at fractious G20 summit
The highly anticipated meeting between the two world leaders comes with a raft of crucial issues on the table, from North Korea to Syria Riot police use water cannons during the 'Welcome to Hell' rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 6, 2017. HAMBURG, Germany - US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin were to meet Friday for the first time in a highly awaited encounter at a G20 summit marred by divisive issues, a rift between America and its Western allies over climate change, and violent protests.
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miami-Dade to Vote on a Conversion Therapy Ban ...
|2 hr
|Earl
|3
|Veteran in desperate need
|Jul 7
|IraqVet
|2
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jul 3
|Sunnysideup
|428
|FHP Troop L under investigation by Internal Aff... (Dec '09)
|Jul 2
|Linford
|8
|paul's motel 5445 lake worth rd greenacres -drugs (Nov '13)
|Jun 28
|Been there
|36
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 27
|BECHT is a rodent
|150
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
