Trump Presses Xi on - Growing Threat' of North Korea
President Xi Jinping of China walks with President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida., April 7, 2017. President Donald Trump spoke with President Xi Jinping of China on Monday to appeal for his help with what he called the "growing threat" posed by North Korea's nuclear weapons program, the White House said.
