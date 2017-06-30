Railroad crossing gates temporarily inactive
The City of West Palm Beach has issued an advisory stating that All Aboard Florida/Florida East Coast Railway gates are currently not operational in downtown West Palm Beach between Okeechobee Boulevard and 15th Street. Crews are working to restore the gates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veteran in desperate need
|Thu
|Veteran supporter
|1
|paul's motel 5445 lake worth rd greenacres -drugs (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Been there
|36
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 27
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
|Baker Act or Not Baker Act
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jun 23
|Visitor
|427
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC