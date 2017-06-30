Railroad crossing gates temporarily i...

Railroad crossing gates temporarily inactive

13 hrs ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

The City of West Palm Beach has issued an advisory stating that All Aboard Florida/Florida East Coast Railway gates are currently not operational in downtown West Palm Beach between Okeechobee Boulevard and 15th Street. Crews are working to restore the gates.

