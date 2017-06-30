Pre-emptive US strike on North Korea ...

Pre-emptive US strike on North Korea could be 'catastrophic'

A pre-emptive military strike may be among the "pretty severe things" President Donald Trump says he is considering for North Korea, but it's a step so fraught with risk that it ranks as among the unlikeliest options. Even a so-called surgical strike aimed at the North's partially hidden nuclear and missile force is unlikely to destroy the arsenal or stop its leader, Kim Jong Un , from swiftly retaliating with long-range artillery that could kill stunning numbers in South Korea within minutes.

