Palm Springs mayor's name scrubbed from Bak Middle investigation

The Palm Beach County School District invoked an obscure provision in state law to scrub Smith's name from two investigations of the missing money, according to interviews and records reviewed by The Palm Beach Post. Smith, Palm Spring's part-time mayor, is an office assistant at Bak Middle, and records show she played a key role in the investigation into the missing money, which school district detectives say was stolen from the school safe by the school's then-treasurer, Cathleen Spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.