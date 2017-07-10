Palm Beach County considers suing dru...

Palm Beach County considers suing drug companies

1 hr ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

At the suggestion of a Palm Beach County Commissioner, the county is looking into suing drug companies whose products are at the heart of the opioid crisis. The Palm Beach Post reports the county attorney will have her staff examine the legal landscape to determine if pharmaceutical companies have been successfully sued, which jurisdictions have been involved and what law firms have taken on the work.

