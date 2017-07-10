Palm Beach County considers suing drug companies
At the suggestion of a Palm Beach County Commissioner, the county is looking into suing drug companies whose products are at the heart of the opioid crisis. The Palm Beach Post reports the county attorney will have her staff examine the legal landscape to determine if pharmaceutical companies have been successfully sued, which jurisdictions have been involved and what law firms have taken on the work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miami-Dade to Vote on a Conversion Therapy Ban ...
|14 min
|Wondering
|2
|Veteran in desperate need
|Jul 7
|IraqVet
|2
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jul 3
|Sunnysideup
|428
|FHP Troop L under investigation by Internal Aff... (Dec '09)
|Jul 2
|Linford
|8
|paul's motel 5445 lake worth rd greenacres -drugs (Nov '13)
|Jun 28
|Been there
|36
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 27
|BECHT is a rodent
|150
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC