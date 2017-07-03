Lanes will be closed on Military Trail in Gardens for paving
Cars drive through the intersection of Military Trail and PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens on August 27, 2015. There will be lane closures between PGA Boulevard and Donald Ross Road starting July 5, weather-permitting, according to Palm Beach Gardens and Palm Beach County.
