Gasoline prices could be increasing soon, AAA says
The estimated 37.5 million Americans who hit the road on Independence Day found the lowest gas prices in more than a decade, according to AAA, whose data is collected from credit card swipes and direct feeds from 120,000 gas stations nationwide, in cooperation with OPIS and Wright Express. "Unfortunately the pump price plunge may soon come to an end," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.
