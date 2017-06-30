FWC Id's boater missing near Lake Worth Inlet
The Coast Guard suspended a search Wednesday night for a 60-year-old missing boater near the Lake Worth Inlet. Coast Guard crews searched for about eight hours, covering about 150 square miles, but suspended the search at about 8:15 p.m. The victim, identified as Gary Bussey, was at the back of the vessel and was reaching toward the water in an attempt to retrieve and unknown object when he went overboard near the inlet.
