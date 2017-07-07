Ethics Commission says Berger has no conflict on GL Homes issues
Palm Beach County Commissioner Mary Lou Berger can vote on issues related to GL Homes even though one of the builder's lobbyists, Burt Aaronson, is her former supervisor, the Commission on Ethics ruled Thursday. The Palm Beach Post has reported that Aaronson, a former county commissioner, asked Berger, his former administrative assistant, to support a GL Homes proposal to change the rules in Palm Beach County's Agricultural Reserve in a way that would allow more development there.
