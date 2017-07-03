Christie: Was brutal arrest of felon Byron Harris by Boynton Beach cops justified?

By now, everyone has an opinion about the alleged over-use of force in the 2014 arrest of Byron L. Harris , a then-26-year-old felon with a lengthy record, after a high-speed chase by Boynton Beach police. Was the beating by several police officers when they finally caught up to Harris and passengers Jeffrey Braswell and Ashley Hill, a violation of their civil rights? Or was it just an adrenaline rush gone horribly wrong? A letter writer in Monday's Palm Beach Post views it as more the latter.

