Caf Boulud to host Bologna-born chef for July 6, 7 `culinary journey' dinners
They're not blood relatives, but Palm Beach executive chef Rick Mace and a soon-to-be-visiting Italy-born chef are definitely kin thanks to their membership in the Boulud family of restaurants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|Sunnysideup
|428
|FHP Troop L under investigation by Internal Aff... (Dec '09)
|15 hr
|Linford
|8
|Veteran in desperate need
|Jun 29
|Veteran supporter
|1
|paul's motel 5445 lake worth rd greenacres -drugs (Nov '13)
|Jun 28
|Been there
|36
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 27
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC