Back-to-school shopping: Retailers already stocking shelves with school-related items
Students won't return to school in Palm Beach County for another five weeks , but retailers are already lining store shelves with back-to-school items in hopes of catching early-bird shoppers. The Fourth of July holiday marks the unofficial start of the back-to-school shopping season, as big box retailers mark down summer items like patio sets and backyard supplies to make room for pencils, paper and other school-related items.
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veteran in desperate need
|9 hr
|IraqVet
|2
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jul 3
|Sunnysideup
|428
|FHP Troop L under investigation by Internal Aff... (Dec '09)
|Jul 2
|Linford
|8
|paul's motel 5445 lake worth rd greenacres -drugs (Nov '13)
|Jun 28
|Been there
|36
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 27
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
