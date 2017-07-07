Back-to-school shopping: Retailers al...

Back-to-school shopping: Retailers already stocking shelves with school-related items

12 hrs ago

Students won't return to school in Palm Beach County for another five weeks , but retailers are already lining store shelves with back-to-school items in hopes of catching early-bird shoppers. The Fourth of July holiday marks the unofficial start of the back-to-school shopping season, as big box retailers mark down summer items like patio sets and backyard supplies to make room for pencils, paper and other school-related items.

