[youtube=] It was a warm weekend, both during the day and even after the sun went down.
On Sunday morning, temperatures broke or tied heat records throughout South Florida as overnight lows really didn't drop that low. At Palm Beach International Airport, the temperature dropped only to 79 degrees , tying the previous "record high minimum" temperature set for June 11 in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 9
|OCD Trump
|1
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 2
|Welcoming Commitee
|3
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC