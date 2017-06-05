Wife Accused Of Hiring Hitman Says Sh...

Wife Accused Of Hiring Hitman Says She Was Framed For Reality TV

Friday Jun 9

Dalia Dippolito, the Florida woman at the center of an alleged murder-for-hire plot that played out on television, is being tried again in a Florida courtroom. A Palm Beach County jury made up of three men and three women began hearing testimony in the case Thursday.

