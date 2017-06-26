White House Warns Syria Potentially Preparing New Chemical Attack
President Donald Trump speaks after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., April 6, 2017. The United States says it has identified "potential preparations" for a chemical attack by Syrian government forces similar to an April attack in northern Syria that prompted U.S. airstrikes in response.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 24
|Tarah
|150
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
|Baker Act or Not Baker Act
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jun 23
|Visitor
|427
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 20
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC