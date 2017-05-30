Video shows Tiger Woods performing 2 breath tests at jail
In this Monday, May 29, 2017, image made from a surveillance video provided by the Jupiter Police Department, Tiger Woods stands in Palm Beach County jail following his DUI arrest in Palm Beach County, Fla. Woods told the officers he had not been drinking, and two breath tests at the jail registered a 0.0 blood-alcohol level.
