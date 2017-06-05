Verdict - or none - expected today in 2011 Admiral's Cove murder
Donna Horwitz talks with her attorney, Grey Tesh, Wednesday on the the first day of testimony in her retrial for the 2011 shooting death of her 66-year-old ex-husband, Lanny, in her home in Admiral's Cove. A Palm Beach County jury today will be ordered to try to break a 6-6 deadlock or be sent home without deciding whether 70-year-old Donna Horwitz fatally shot her ex-husband in 2011 in a jealous rage at their home in Jupiter's tony Admiral's Cove community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 2
|Welcoming Commitee
|3
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC