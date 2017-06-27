U.S. to Declare China as Among Worst Human Trafficking Offenders

The United States is set to declare China as among the world's worst offenders in human trafficking and forced labor, placing it alongside countries the U.S. has long disparaged -- Iran, North Korea and Syria. The designation, expected to be formally announced by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday, could further aggravate tensions between Washington and Beijing at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump had sought to enlist Chinese President Xi Jinping in an effort to curb North Korea's nuclear weapons development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chosun Ilbo.