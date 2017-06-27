U.S. to Declare China as Among Worst Human Trafficking Offenders
The United States is set to declare China as among the world's worst offenders in human trafficking and forced labor, placing it alongside countries the U.S. has long disparaged -- Iran, North Korea and Syria. The designation, expected to be formally announced by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday, could further aggravate tensions between Washington and Beijing at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump had sought to enlist Chinese President Xi Jinping in an effort to curb North Korea's nuclear weapons development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chosun Ilbo.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 24
|Tarah
|150
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
|Baker Act or Not Baker Act
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jun 23
|Visitor
|427
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 20
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC