U.S. business group urges trade fixes ahead of China's party congress

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2017. A U.S. business lobby in China said on Thursday that Washington should use leverage afforded by China's desire to avoid trade frictions with the United States ahead of its Communist Party Congress this fall in order to fix market access discrepancies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.