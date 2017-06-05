U.S. business group urges trade fixes...

U.S. business group urges trade fixes ahead of China's party congress

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2017. A U.S. business lobby in China said on Thursday that Washington should use leverage afforded by China's desire to avoid trade frictions with the United States ahead of its Communist Party Congress this fall in order to fix market access discrepancies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago Jun 2 Welcoming Commitee 3
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 29 Lily 34
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) May 28 I am his son 38
Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13) May 24 Musikologist 9
Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13) May 24 Musikologist 9
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia May 24 Voo Doo Victim 6
News West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls May 18 Hidden Lesson 2
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Microsoft
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,623,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC