U.S. business group urges trade fixes ahead of China's party congress
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2017. A U.S. business lobby in China said on Thursday that Washington should use leverage afforded by China's desire to avoid trade frictions with the United States ahead of its Communist Party Congress this fall in order to fix market access discrepancies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 2
|Welcoming Commitee
|3
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC