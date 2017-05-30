Trump is assembling all the pieces he needs to go after Iran
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, left, Saudi King Salman, center, and President Donald Trump at the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He repeatedly called the nuclear deal "the worst deal ever negotiated" while on the campaign trail, where he also said Iran was "the number one terrorist state."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Fri
|Welcoming Commitee
|3
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC