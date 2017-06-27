Trump growing frustrated with China, weighs trade steps
President Donald Trump is growing increasingly frustrated with China over its inaction on North Korea and bilateral trade issues and is now considering possible trade actions against Beijing, three senior administration officials told Reuters. The officials said Trump was impatient with China and was looking at a range of options, including tariffs on steel imports, which Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has already said he is considering as part of a national security study of the U.S. steel industry.
