Trump Gets a Wall - to Shield Air Force One at PBIA
President Donald Trump is about to see a new wall go up - but it's not the controversial 10-foot barrier he's planned for the U.S.-Mexico border. Instead, a barrier is being planned at Palm Beach International Airport to shield Air Force One, the presidential jet used by Trump when he flies to Florida to visit his Mar-a-Lago Club, The Palm Beach Post reports.
