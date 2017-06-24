Trump and China: The honeymoon is over

Trump and China: The honeymoon is over

Saturday Read more: The Washington Post

John Pomfret, a former Washington Post bureau chief in Beijing, is the author of "The Beautiful Country and the Middle Kingdom: America and China, 1776 to the Present." President Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a bilateral meeting at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Fla., on April 6. Is President Trump's surprisingly friendly start in relations with China coming to an end? Relations with Beijing appear destined for rocky times unless China begins to modify some of its long-standing policies.

