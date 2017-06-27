Tim Tebow Hits Home Run in High-A Debut

Tim Tebow Hits Home Run in High-A Debut

In his first day with the team since he was promoted Sunday, the former NFL quarterback drilled a home run in the second contest of a doubleheader, per the Associated Press . None was bigger than his blast to center field, and John Evenson of CBS-12 in West Palm Beach, Florida, shared the long ball: That did not just happen! @TimTebow goes deep ...2-run shot for the @stluciemets @CBS12 #tebowmania ...call him up @Mets !! https://t.co/KQifaIhDq5 Tebow already made quite the impression with his first minor league team, the Class-A Columbia Fireflies, earlier this year when he drilled a home run in his first official minor league at-bat.

