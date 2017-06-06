The Southern Boulevard (SR 80) Causew...

The Southern Boulevard (SR 80) Causeway will have lane closures from 9 p.m. Sunday, June 11, to 6 a.

The Southern Boulevard Causeway will have lane closures from 9 p.m. Sunday, June 11, to 6 a.m. Monday, June 12, with closures alternating between eastbound and westbound lanes. Flag crews will maintain two-way traffic in one lane as a barrier wall is installed and a portion of the causeway is restriped.

