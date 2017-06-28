Significant weather advisory for Palm...

Significant weather advisory for Palm Beach County

Read more: Palm Beach Post

The National Weather Service has issued a significant weather advisory for metro and inland Palm Beach County with a line of strong thunderstorms stretching from Royal Palm Beach to Coral Springs. Forecasters said hail, wind gusts to 55 mph and lightning are the biggest concerns with these storms, which are nearly stationary.

Palm Beach, FL

