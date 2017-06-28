Significant weather advisory for Palm Beach County
The National Weather Service has issued a significant weather advisory for metro and inland Palm Beach County with a line of strong thunderstorms stretching from Royal Palm Beach to Coral Springs. Forecasters said hail, wind gusts to 55 mph and lightning are the biggest concerns with these storms, which are nearly stationary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|paul's motel 5445 lake worth rd greenacres -drugs (Nov '13)
|14 hr
|Been there
|36
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Tue
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
|Baker Act or Not Baker Act
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jun 23
|Visitor
|427
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC