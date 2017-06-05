Selena Gomez Defends '13 Reasons Why'...

Selena Gomez Defends '13 Reasons Why' as Honest Depiction of Teen Suicide

Selena Gomez defends controversial Netflix series '13 Reasons Why' by calling it 'honest' depiction of teenage suicide Selena Gomez is finally speaking at length about Netflix's controversial 13 Reasons Why - and the multi-hyphenate, who was a producer on the series, says that if the show is grim, it's only because many teens' realities are too. "The content is complicated, it's dark and it has moments that are honestly really hard to swallow," the singer and actress said during an interview with Elvis Duran on The Morning Show on Monday.

