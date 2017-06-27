Salem Lions to host Rod Stewart tribute act
The Salem Lions Club will present George Orr, with his Hot Rod Stewart Band tribute act, at the Salem High School auditorium at 8 p.m. Aug.12. Orr is a talented Scottish entertainer in his own right and is described simply as a vocalist who looks like Rod Stewart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|18 hr
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
|Baker Act or Not Baker Act
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jun 23
|Visitor
|427
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 20
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC