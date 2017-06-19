Riverbend Park's $3 million in improvements nearly complete
Riverbend Park is popular with kayakers and canoers, perfect for before or after-picnic fun. 20120804 ---JUPITER--The Sierra Club's Inner City Outings program in association with The Caridad Clinic hosted a canoe trip for children at Riverbend Park in Jupiter today, Saturday, August 4, 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ...
|Sun
|Coward cops
|1
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 16
|BB Board
|1
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 16
|Trump is a joke
|4
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 14
|Parent
|4
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Jun 12
|Craig
|76
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC