President Donald Trump at Palm Beach International Airport in...
The part-time Palm Beach resident was a frequent Florida visitor during his first 100 days in office . He made seven trips to Florida, logging about 19 days in the Sunshine State or travelling to or from Florida on Air Force One.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 9
|OCD Trump
|1
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 2
|Welcoming Commitee
|3
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC