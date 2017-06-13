PBSC gets $1.3 million grant that will help Lake Worth High students
Palm Beach State College has been awarded another five-year, $1.35 million federal grant to continue its Upward Bound program that helps steer high school students on the path to higher education. PBSC said it will receive $270,375 a year for the program that serves 65 students per year from John I. Leonard, Lake Worth and Palm Beach Lakes high schools.
