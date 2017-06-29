PBC: spraying for mosquitoes alone wo...

PBC: spraying for mosquitoes alone won't do the trick

21 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Rarely has aerial spraying for mosquitoes been greeted with as much relief as earlier this week, when Palm Beach County's contractor returned to the skies to combat a booming bug population that had drawn complaints in northern and western parts of the county. But Environmental Resource Management Director Rob Robbins said the aerial spraying, which cost about $100,000 and includes the entire county, is only one way to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases like Zika and Denque Fever.

