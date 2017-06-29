PBC: spraying for mosquitoes alone won't do the trick
Rarely has aerial spraying for mosquitoes been greeted with as much relief as earlier this week, when Palm Beach County's contractor returned to the skies to combat a booming bug population that had drawn complaints in northern and western parts of the county. But Environmental Resource Management Director Rob Robbins said the aerial spraying, which cost about $100,000 and includes the entire county, is only one way to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases like Zika and Denque Fever.
