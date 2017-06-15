PBC looks to limit impact of Trump visits on Lantana Airport
Palm Beach County has drafted a resolution seeking relief from temporary flight restrictions that impact the Lantana Airport during President Trump's trips to his Mar-a-Lago mansion on Palm Beach. The resolution, up for discussion when county commissioners meet on Tuesday, states that: "The frequent imposition of TFRs have resulted in, and will continue to result in, significant losses to the aviation businesses operating at the Lantana Airport."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
