Palm Beach woman sought to destroy husband, get his money
A Florida woman and ex-escort was so eager to get her husband's money that she solicited a hit man to have him killed, a prosecutor told jurors Thursday, but a defense attorney said she was entrapped by a police department seeking television fame. As opening statements began in Dalia Dippolito's third trial, prosecutor Craig Williams told the three-woman, three-man Palm Beach County jury that she wanted her husband, convicted conman Michael Dippolito, killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 9
|OCD Trump
|1
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 2
|Welcoming Commitee
|3
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC