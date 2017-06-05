Palm Beach woman sought to destroy husband, get his money

A Florida woman and ex-escort was so eager to get her husband's money that she solicited a hit man to have him killed, a prosecutor told jurors Thursday, but a defense attorney said she was entrapped by a police department seeking television fame. As opening statements began in Dalia Dippolito's third trial, prosecutor Craig Williams told the three-woman, three-man Palm Beach County jury that she wanted her husband, convicted conman Michael Dippolito, killed.

